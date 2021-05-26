Trending Stories
Savannah Chrisley Muscles Up For Power Workout She Calls 'A Work In Progress'

Savannah Chrisley close up
SavannahChrisley/Instagram
Celebrities
Rebecca Cukier

Savannah Chrisley is dropping flawless gym action and calling it "a work in progress." The 23-year-old reality star and workout queen made headlines earlier this week for appearing to kiss the gym goodbye in a humorous mood photo, but it looks like Chrisley was today back to the sweat sessions. Posting for her 2.2 million Instagram followers, the Chrisley Knows Best star showed off her super-fit body and rippling muscles in a sports bra and leggings, but she kept modest in the caption. Check it out below.

No Pain, No Gain

SavannahChrisley/Instagram

Scroll for the photo. Savannah has been big-time sharing her diet and exercise this week, just last night posting a super-cheesy, super-creamy portion of penne and shrimp pasta cooked by mom Julie Chrisley. The SASSY by Savannah cosmetics founder does, however, seem to burn her calories off.

The photo, showing Savannah delivering a strong floor plank, came with the daughter to 52-year-old Todd Chrisley in a strappy banded sports bra and dark yoga pants, also wearing her signature baseball cap, plus sneakers.

Scroll For The Photo!

Highlighting her golden tan and sculpted arms and shoulders, the popular blonde also delivered some pretty impressive alignment, using her elbows to support herself while on a yoga mat. "A WORK IN PROGRESS," Savannah wrote with a powerful muscle emoji.

Savannah's workouts have been making headlines since her 2020 split from Nic Kerdiles, with the star punching away the breakup blues after her engagement ended. She then hit up celebrity-adored gym chain Dogpound in L.A. for a poolside workout. More photos below.

See More Photos Below!

Savannah Chrisley planking in the gym
SavannahChrisley/Instagram

Savannah, who bravely opened up on gaining 30 pounds as a result of her endometriosis condition, has also made it clear that the number on the scale doesn't define her.

“I feel like you have to remind yourself that it’s not going to be easy, but it’s going to be worth it in the end. Five pounds heavier or five pounds less, it doesn’t define who you are. That’s been the hardest thing that I’ve had to come to terms with," she revealed. More photos below.

Forget Models And Magazines

Savannah Chrisley laughing in a skirt
SavannahChrisley/Instagram

 

 

Savannah added that "being in the public eye there is a certain pressure to look a certain way, act a certain way and look like the models that you see on the runway, or on the cover of magazines."

Savannah's 2020 and 2021 eats have been steadily shared via stories on her Instagram. They've included her gooey homebaked coffee cake, banana pudding, and L.A. hot dogs, plus plenty of trips to trendy Nashville eateries. Savannah also fronts South Beach Diet and Body Revolution.

