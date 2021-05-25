Trending Stories
US Politics

Ted Cruz Refuses To Reveal Whereabouts On 'Insurrection Eve,' Author Says

Celebrities

Kelly Clarkson's Statement Red Dress Deemed Inappropriate For Television

Celebrities

Instagram Doesn't Appreciate Justin Bieber Grabbing His Crotch With His Pants Falling Down

Celebrities

Savannah Chrisley Muscles Up For Power Workout She Calls 'A Work In Progress'

TV

Henry Diaz: Body Found In Alligator-Infested Everglades Swamp Source For Investigation Discovery's 'The Perfect Murder' Season 3

TV

'The Voice' Shares Blockbuster Lineup Of Guest Stars For Season Finale

Carrie Underwood Enjoys Flexible Stretch In Powder-Pink Gym Look

Carrie Underwood close up
CALIA/Instagram
Celebrities
Rebecca Cukier

Carrie Underwood has been stretching it out and showing "that feeling" when it hits "just right." The 38-year-old country superstar and fitness queen, now running her 2020-founded Fit52 app alongside her 2015-founded CALIA by Carrie athleisurewear line, has appeared in a photo promoting the former, with the focus being stretch not strain as Carrie delivered her warm-up on a mat. Carrie, who has stated workout time is self-care time, was inviting fans to share their favorite stretches, and she stunned the 'Gram doing so. Check it out below.

Fitness Queen

Carrie Underwood gym selfie
CarrieUnderwood/Instagram

Scroll for the photo. Carrie, who made 2020 headlines for revealing she starved herself on just 800 calories a day following her 2005 American Idol win, is now the picture of health and a muscle machine. The mom of two has been steadily featuring in Fit52 app photos and videos, with this post seeing the star indoors and with one leg folded and the other stretched right out.

Touching her toes and showing off steely-strong arms, Carrie went gray-and-pink for a super-cute gym look.

Scroll For The Photo!

The "Cry Pretty" singer, leaning forwards to stretch her hamstring, wore tight gray leggings with a matte finish, pairing her lowers with a sleeveless and pastel pink tank, one matching pops of pink on her sneakers. A gorgeous smile finished the shot as Fit52 wrote: 

"That feeling when a stretch hits just right! ✨ What’s the stretch that you look forward to most? Tell us!"

The pattern is pretty familiar when Fit52 posts a photo of its famous CEO. "She is so beautiful!" one fan replied, with another eyeing up the star's sneakers. See more photos after the shot!

See Her Video Below!

Carrie Underwood working out
CALIA/Instagram

It would also appear that not all fans are aware that the Fit52 Instagram is likely run by a marketing team. A hopeful fan replied directly to Underwood, writing: "You stronger than me. I want to see if I can [sic] winning matchup against you Loser buying pizza and coffee or soda or tacos and beer 🍺 i challenging you."

Carrie now includes 2010-married husband Mike Fisher for joint workouts, having this year also re-explained the Fit52 name which is based on a deck of cards. More photos after the video.

And There's A Book

Carrie Underwood at an event
Gettyimages | Michael Loccisano

In March of last year, Carrie released her Find Your Path diet and exercise book, having recently shared a photo of the crustless veggie quiche she made from fridge leftovers - the recipe is in the book.

“I want to be healthy and fit 52 weeks of the year, but that doesn't mean I have to be perfect every day,” she said about the book. “This philosophy is a year-round, common-sense approach to health and fitness that involves doing your best most of the time.” 

Latest Headlines

Savannah Chrisley Muscles Up For Power Workout She Calls 'A Work In Progress'

May 26, 2021

'General Hospital' Spoilers: Peter's Scheme Puts Maxie And Baby In Danger

May 25, 2021

Kate Beckinsale Says She's 'Popping Out To Get Some Poutine'

May 25, 2021

Kaley Cuoco Rocks Tight Leggings To The 'Best Store' She Knows

May 25, 2021

Donald Trump Touts Vaccine Development As Coronavirus Cases Fall 

May 25, 2021

Christina Aguilera Looks Glamorous In A Blue Maxi Dress, Declares 'Sunshine Ahead'

May 25, 2021
Entertainment
Movies Music Famous Relationships Celebrities TV
News & Politics
Business World News Crime Odd Human Interest US Politics Animal
Sports
Basketball Football Baseball Wrestling MMA Soccer Hockey
Health & Lifestyle
Fashion Shopping Family Religion BuzzWorthy Health LGBTQ Food & Dining Travel
Science & Tech
Gaming Gadgets Technology Science
INFO
About Contact Advertise on Inquisitr
CONNECT
Facebook Twitter
LEGAL
Terms Of Service Privacy Policy Spam Policy Copyright Policy RSS Terms Of Service Privacy Notice for Personal Data used for Interest-Based Advertising and Third-Party Marketing
ALL CONTENT © 2008 - 2021 THE INQUISITR.