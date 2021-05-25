Carrie Underwood Enjoys Flexible Stretch In Powder-Pink Gym Look

Carrie Underwood has been stretching it out and showing "that feeling" when it hits "just right." The 38-year-old country superstar and fitness queen, now running her 2020-founded Fit52 app alongside her 2015-founded CALIA by Carrie athleisurewear line, has appeared in a photo promoting the former, with the focus being stretch not strain as Carrie delivered her warm-up on a mat. Carrie, who has stated workout time is self-care time, was inviting fans to share their favorite stretches, and she stunned the 'Gram doing so. Check it out below.