All signs point toward a juicy episode of General Hospital coming on Wednesday. The past couple of days have incorporated some flashbacks and timing shifts, and spoilers suggest that back-and-forth continues with the May 26 show.

Both Maxie and Peter have been putting together plans to control the delivery of baby Louise. Unfortunately, Maxie's plan hit a massive snag on Tuesday that leaves Peter with a significant upper hand. However, he won't necessarily be able to hold that position for long.