Kaley Cuoco Rocks Tight Leggings To The 'Best Store' She Knows

Kaley Cuoco smiling
Gettyimages | Ilya S. Savenok
Celebrities
Rebecca Cukier

Kaley Cuoco has hit up the "best store" and she rocked a black leggings look for the photo. The 35-year-old sitcom star has been making headlines for her recent Kentucky trip together with husband Karl Cook and sister Briana Cuoco, with a photo today shared on Kaley's Instagram confirming she's been doing a little retail therapy. Posting On Tuesday, the Big Bang Theory actress indulged in shopping for the equestrian side of her life, hitting up ARIAT and even showing herself with her purchase. Check it out below.

Quick Shopping

Kaley Cuoco with coffee and a dog
KaleyCuoco/Instagram

Scroll for the photo. Kaley, who tends to make headlines for her low-cost favorites and last year showed off her $26 unicorn nightie from Amazon, hadn't gone dirt cheap, but ARIAT's equestrian merch doesn't retail at designer prices, with jeans costing a little over $100.

The photo showed Kaley outside the store, all smiles, and with 2018-husband Karl, himself an equestrian. Kaley, snapped in the sun amid the store's brick front, was wearing tight dark leggings, a matching top, and a baseball cap, also holding up a big brown paper bag.

See The Photo Below!

Cuoco, who regularly shouts out brands on Instagram for free and confirms it's "not an ad," had thanked the retailer for "graciously hosting me" and Karl "every time we're in Kentucky! It's the best store you must check it out," she told her 6.7 million followers.  The girl behind Penny fills her feed with impressive riding shots and videos - see one below.

The photo comes as Kaley makes headlines for revealing the ten items she can't "live without," including her "delicious" $10 one.

Scroll For Her Horseback Riding!

KaleyCuoco/Instagram

The Yes, Norman Productions founder, listing a fair amount of affordable items, was quick to mention Justin's Honey Almond Butter, retailing for $10 a jar on Amazon.

"The first thing I eat when I wake up every morning is this on toast. Sometimes I’ll take a spoon to it, or have it with a banana, or put it in smoothies. My sister actually introduced me to the brand", Kaley revealed. Also listed was the $32 Egyptian Magic All-Purpose Cream. More photos after the video.

Talk About Brand Ambassador

Kaley Cuoco vitamins promo
KaleyCuoco/Instagram

Earlier this year, Kaley announced her partner status with wellness vitamins company Olly, also fronted by Australian actress Rebel Wilson. Of the ten products listed, which also included the $40 Rollga Foam Roller and a $230 Nespresso machine, Kaley included Olly Miss Mellow Supplement.

"It calms me down; I feel a bit lighter after taking one. It’s like a CBD alternative; I’m not a CBD lover — it’s not my thing. Most CBD products are too strong for my very insane senses of smell and taste," she said.

