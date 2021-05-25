Trending Stories
Donald Trump Touts Vaccine Development As Coronavirus Cases Fall

Former President Donald Trump walks outside the White House.
Gettyimages | Tasos Katopodis
US Politics
Damir Mujezinovic

In a statement released on Tuesday, former President Donald Trump touted his administration's efforts to have a coronavirus vaccine quickly developed and distributed.

Trump, who left office in January this year after being defeated by Democrat Joe Biden, presided over Operation Warp Speed, a public–private partnership that was launched to accelerate the development of COVID-19 vaccines and therapeutics.

As soon as he assumed the presidency, Biden vowed to vaccinate the population in record time, provide financial assistance to struggling businesses and families, and safely reopen the economy.

Cases Are 'Falling Fast,' Trump Says

"New United States COVID cases, because of the record-breaking development of the vaccine and its early purchase and distribution by the Trump Administration, has hit its lowest level in more than one year, and falling fast," Trump said in a statement released via donaldjtrump.com.

"I want to thank all within the Trump Administration who pushed so hard for a vaccine and got it done in less than nine months when everybody was saying it would take at least 3-5 years, and probably not happen," he continued.

Trump Thanks The Military

Former President Donald Trump delivers a speech.
Gettyimages | Mark Wilson

"Without the vaccine the world would be a much different place right now," the former president stressed, before thanking the United States Military for assisting with distribution.

He added that "many" view the achievements of his administration as a miracle.

"Thank you also to the U.S. Military for its incredible distribution and logistical planning. Operation Warp Speed and our decision to purchase billions of dollars of vaccine before it was even approved, has been 'One of the greatest miracles of the ages,' according to many. Thank you!"

Sharp Fall In Cases

On Monday, according to Reuters, the U.S. reported the lowest number of new coronavirus cases in nearly a year. 

Data shows that new infections dropped 26 percent from the previous week, while deaths fell five percent. The average of coronavirus patients in hospitals, meanwhile, fell 14 percent.

According to data from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), around 49 percent of the U.S. population has received at least one dose of the coronavirus vaccine, while 39 percent has been fully vaccinated.

Vaccines

Though Trump has made sure to tout his administration's achievements when it comes to tackling coronavirus and developing vaccines, his supporters are fairly hesitant to get inoculated.

For instance, in a recent PBS NewsHour/NPR/Marist poll, 41 percent of Republican respondents said they will not be getting vaccinated. In comparison, only four percent of Democrats said they do not plan on getting their shot.

In addition, some Republican lawmakers have publicly said they won't get vaccinated. Notably, Kentucky Sen. Rand Paul -- who had COVID-19 last year -- said in a recent interview that he believes his "natural immunity" would help him fight off an infection.

