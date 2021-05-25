Donald Trump Touts Vaccine Development As Coronavirus Cases Fall

In a statement released on Tuesday, former President Donald Trump touted his administration's efforts to have a coronavirus vaccine quickly developed and distributed.

Trump, who left office in January this year after being defeated by Democrat Joe Biden, presided over Operation Warp Speed, a public–private partnership that was launched to accelerate the development of COVID-19 vaccines and therapeutics.

As soon as he assumed the presidency, Biden vowed to vaccinate the population in record time, provide financial assistance to struggling businesses and families, and safely reopen the economy.