Olivia Culpo Shows Off Lip Crumbs In Dolled-Up Selfies

Olivia Culpo is proving she can work a caption by pointing out the "crumb" you can see on her lip, but only if you look "closely." The 29-year-old former Miss Universe and Sports Illustrated model was all dolled-up for her Tuesday Instagram selfies, posting for her 4.9 million followers and in a stunning, all-white look with a super-girly finish. Olivia, who made headlines this month for hosting the Miss Universe competition she won in 2012, was proving that time hasn't affected her good looks. Check it out below.