Ted Cruz Refuses To Reveal Whereabouts On 'Insurrection Eve,' Author Says

Sen. Ted Cruz is facing scrutiny for his whereabouts on the night before the storming of the U.S Capitol on January 6.

Attorney and author Seth Abramson pressed Cruz on Twitter on Monday about his location on January 5, 2021.

"No response from Ted Cruz. No one in America knows where he was on Insurrection Eve and he won't tell anyone and not a single full-time journalist will ask him," Abramson tweeted on Tuesday.

The columnist also slammed mainstream media reporters for not pressing Cruz on the issue.