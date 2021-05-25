Trending Stories
Christina Aguilera Looks Glamorous In A Blue Maxi Dress, Declares 'Sunshine Ahead'

Christina Aguilera wears a bold black gown and sleek topknot at an event.
Ava Bennet

Pop star Christina Aguilera had her fans rushing to hit the like button with her latest Instagram post, which she shared with her 7.5 million followers. The snap was taken outdoors, and Christina appeared to be standing on the side of a concrete road. A low barrier was visible to the side of the road, and the area overlooked an urban landscape, although only a few hints were visible over the barrier. The sky was a breathtaking shade of blue that transitioned to a softer orange and mauve hue towards the horizon.

Glowing Goddess

Christina Aguilera keeps it simple in high-waisted jeans and a white tank top.
She wasn't alone in the picture, and had a gorgeous dappled white horse with a white mane by her side. Christina was on foot beside the four-legged creature, although there was someone out of frame whose hand could be spotted holding the reins. 

The starlet showcased her curvaceous figure in a blue maxi dress that featured bold prints, from checkered spheres over her torso to swirling patterns on her arms and lower body. The pattern was subtle yet eye-catching, with the prints done in charcoal tones over blue fabric.

Horsing Around

The garment was a maxi-length, with the hem just grazing her ankles, and the length allowed her to showcase her choice of footwear. Though she was on foot rather than on horseback, she didn't opt for practical sneakers or flats, instead going full glam with slip-on heels that had clear uppers and clear heels, giving the impression that she was floating over the pavement. 

Her dress had a lighter blue fabric stretching over her chest and stomach, drawing attention to her torso as she posed in the gorgeous light of the setting sun.

Golden Hour

Christina's platinum blond locks were styled in a middle part, and the strands tumbled down her chest and back in a straight, slightly tousled style. She rested one hand on her thigh as she gazed at the camera through lowered lashes, her expression sultry and stunning. Her blond locks and bronzed skin were illuminated by the sun, which cast a glow over the entire scene. 

She referenced the lighting in the caption of the post, sharing the positive statement that there was "sunshine ahead," complete with a sun emoji.

Beauty In Blue

The post racked up 2,277 comments in just 18 hours from her fans, and over 228,000 likes, including a like from reality television star Bethenny Frankel.

While she often takes to her Instagram page to share steamy outfit snaps or glimpses into what she's working on, she also uses her voice to support the causes she believes in. Earlier this month, as The Inquisitr reported, she delighted her followers by making an announcement that she would be putting together a clothing collection that showed her support for the LGBTQ community, which also benefited TransTech Social Enterprises and TransLash.

