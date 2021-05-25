Christina Aguilera Looks Glamorous In A Blue Maxi Dress, Declares 'Sunshine Ahead'

She wasn't alone in the picture, and had a gorgeous dappled white horse with a white mane by her side. Christina was on foot beside the four-legged creature, although there was someone out of frame whose hand could be spotted holding the reins.

The starlet showcased her curvaceous figure in a blue maxi dress that featured bold prints, from checkered spheres over her torso to swirling patterns on her arms and lower body. The pattern was subtle yet eye-catching, with the prints done in charcoal tones over blue fabric.