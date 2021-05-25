Christina Aguilera Looks Glamorous In A Blue Maxi Dress, Declares 'Sunshine Ahead'

Pop star Christina Aguilera had her fans rushing to hit the like button with her latest Instagram post, which she shared with her 7.5 million followers. The snap was taken outdoors, and Christina appeared to be standing on the side of a concrete road. A low barrier was visible to the side of the road, and the area overlooked an urban landscape, although only a few hints were visible over the barrier. The sky was a breathtaking shade of blue that transitioned to a softer orange and mauve hue towards the horizon.