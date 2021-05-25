Trending Stories
Kate Beckinsale Says She's 'Popping Out To Get Some Poutine'

Kate Beckinsale looks radiant in a cream-colored gown with soft curls.
Gettyimages | Phillip Faraone
Celebrities
Ava Bennet

Actress Kate Beckinsale surprised her 4.7 million Instagram followers with her latest share, a selfie that appeared to have been captured in her trailer on set. The photo was taken in a narrow mirror hung on the back of a wooden door, with a silver doorknob visible and beige walls to either side. A few details of the space could be spotted in the reflection, including a couch in the background as well as a few things scattered around, such as a pair of white sneakers. All the attention in the picture, however, was on Kate as she posed in a bold ensemble.

Selfie Queen

Kate Beckinsale poses with her cat in coordinating accessories.
Instagram | Kate Beckinsale

Kate stunned in a bustier-style top that featured opaque cups and semi-sheer fabric accentuated by vertical boning over her abdomen, the silhouette giving off major lingerie vibes. Thin spaghetti straps extended over her shoulders but left her toned arms and chest bare. She covered up her cleavage with her cell phone, which was positioned in front of her body, while her other hand came to her slim waist.

Kate paired the seriously sexy top with a unique miniskirt that left little to the imagination, and was crafted from a shiny black fabric.

Blond Bombshell

The skirt was high-waisted, and fitted through her hips before flaring out in ruffled tiers that had some major volume. The hem itself came just a few inches down her toned thighs, leaving plenty of her incredible legs on display. She accessorized with some thigh-high black boots, and the mixture of textures in the monochromatic black ensemble made the look anything but boring.

She wore no visible accessories beyond the boots, allowing her outfit to take center stage as she captured the selfie.

Toned In Thigh-Highs

Kate's normally dark brunette locks had either been dyed blond for the project she was working on, or she opted to wear a wig, because her hair looked dramatically different in the snap. She had long blond locks that tumbled down her chest and back in soft curls, with a few streaks of pale pink adding an edgy vibe to the overall look. Her lips were painted with a soft pink hue, and her expression was neutral as she gazed into the mirror.

Kate paired the selfie with a caption indicating she was in search of some food, and she also tagged make-up artist Chase Aston in the caption, teasingly referencing his culinary choices

Miniskirt Mama

Within just 17 hours, the share racked up over 191,500 likes from her followers, many of whom raced to the comments section to share their thoughts.

"This is the exact outfit I wore to run for oat milk yesterday! #twinning," one fan joked, referencing Kate's caption.

"Absolutely beautiful," another commented.

Kate is never afraid to show off her sense of humor on Instagram, sharing video clips and snaps that give fans a glimpse into her personality. Back in April 2021, as The Inquisitr reported, she shared a few videos in which she cuddled up close to some baby kangaroos while spending Easter in Canada. 

