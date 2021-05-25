Donald Trump Slams 'Crazy' Joe Scarborough & His 'Blood-Curdling, Psycho Wife'

Though permanently banned from Twitter and virtually all major social media networks, former President Donald Trump has continued weighing in on daily news, commenting on politics and attacking his political opponents.

In a vicious statement published Tuesday, Trump took aim at MSNBC hosts Joe Scarborough and Mika Brzezinski, describing the former as "crazy" and the latter as "psycho."

Trump has long feuded with Scarborough and Brzezinski, the hosts of Morning Joe, though he was a regular on their show during the 2016 presidential election and before that.