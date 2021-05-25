Trending Stories
Donald Trump Slams 'Crazy' Joe Scarborough & His 'Blood-Curdling, Psycho Wife'

Former President Donald Trump holds a rally.
Gettyimages | Spencer Platt
US Politics
Damir Mujezinovic

Though permanently banned from Twitter and virtually all major social media networks, former President Donald Trump has continued weighing in on daily news, commenting on politics and attacking his political opponents.

In a vicious statement published Tuesday, Trump took aim at MSNBC hosts Joe Scarborough and Mika Brzezinski, describing the former as "crazy" and the latter as "psycho."

Trump has long feuded with Scarborough and Brzezinski, the hosts of Morning Joe, though he was a regular on their show during the 2016 presidential election and before that.

Statement

In the statement, which was published via donaldjtrump.com, the former president claimed that Scarborough and Brzezinski -- who are married -- are criticizing him because their show's ratings have decreased.

"Crazy Joe Scarborough and his blood-curdling, psycho wife (?), Mika, are going crazy because their ratings have absolutely TANKED. They are wrong too often and always predictable."

"They were right about me in 2016, but I did better in the 2020 Election with 12 million more votes. Stay tuned!" Trump added, apparently suggesting that he won the 2020 presidential election.

Why Is Trump Lashing Out?

It remains unclear what provoked Trump's latest attack on Scarborough and Brzezinski, but the former president may have taken issue with Scarborough's recent comments.

As Salon reported, Scarborough said Monday on his show that the Republican Party has become a "cult" and slammed Trump for refusing to acknowledge that Democrat Joe Biden won the 2020 election.

"It really is strange. The more Republicans lose, the more of a personality cult Donald Trump seems to develop," Scarborough said, noting that Republicans have lost both chambers of Congress and the presidency under Trump.

Trump Vs. Scarborough

In May last year, Trump suggested that Scarborough may be guilty of murder. In a series of tweets, the former president described the host as a "psycho" and a "total nut job," claiming that "some people" believe he murdered one of his staffers.

The staffer in question, Lori Klausutis, died under suspicious circumstances in 2001. Klausutis reportedly had a heart condition and died after passing out and hitting her head, but some believed she was struck by another person.

Trump has also claimed that the investigation into Klausutis's death should be reopened. 

Ratings

Former President Donald Trump speaks at a rally.
Shutterstock | 4083826

Trump seems to be right about Scarborough and Brzezinski's ratings, however. As The Washington Post reported, all cable networks suffered a major ratings blow after he left office.

CNN has lost 45 percent of its audience since January, while MSNBC’s audience has dropped 26 percent.

Popular news sites are also doing much worse than in the Trump era. The Washington Post's web traffic, for example, plunged in February

The New York Times, meanwhile, lost 16 percent of its audience in January and another 16 percent in February.

