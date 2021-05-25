Larsa Pippen Reaches 'Deal' With Ex Scottie Over 'Housewives' Return

Larsa Pippen is returning to television screens, and not without drama. The 46-year-old, known for past appearances on The Real Housewives of Miami, is set to resume entertaining via TV, with the 2013-canceled show seemingly making a comeback. Larsa, who has since featured on Keeping Up With The Kardashians as 40-year-old Kim Kardashian's BFF, is reported to have negotiated a deal with 2018-split ex Scottie Pippen over her return. The fourth season of the revived series is now all fans can talk about. See the details below.