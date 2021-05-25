Trending Stories
Kelly Clarkson's Statement Red Dress Deemed Inappropriate For Television

Pregnant Jennifer Love Hewitt Declares 'Hot Bump Summer' In New Pic

Larsa Pippen Reaches 'Deal' With Ex Scottie Over 'Housewives' Return

Catherine Stanek-Cousins, Timothy Koile: Suburban Wife Sex Scandal To Air On Oxygen's 'Snapped: Killer Couples'

Fans Of 'General Hospital' Buzz Over Monday's Big Stairwell Fall

Bella Thorne All 'Peaches' In Chanel Bikini On A Yacht

Larsa Pippen close up
LarsaPippen/Instagram
Rebecca Cukier

Larsa Pippen is returning to television screens, and not without drama. The 46-year-old, known for past appearances on The Real Housewives of Miami, is set to resume entertaining via TV, with the 2013-canceled show seemingly making a comeback. Larsa, who has since featured on Keeping Up With The Kardashians as 40-year-old Kim Kardashian's BFF, is reported to have negotiated a deal with 2018-split ex Scottie Pippen over her return. The fourth season of the revived series is now all fans can talk about. See the details below.

Big Return To Small Screen

Larsa Pippen on kitchen counters
LarsaPippen/Instagram

Scroll for photos. Larsa was a main cast member back on season 1 of the show, with much "fan demand" said to be behind the reboot. The Chicago-born star, now massively in the news for both her May 2021 OnlyFans join and now-ended relationship with 24-year-old married NBA player Malik Beasley, now sees her NBA player ex-husband Scottie in the news.

Per Radar Online, the Pretty Little Thing influencer and jewelry designer has reached a "deal" with Scottie. He's said to be "completely behind" his ex-wife's return. More photos below.

Scottie 'Deal'

Larsa Pippen with ex Scottie
Gettyimages | Michael Loccisano

A source told the media outlet the former Chicago Bulls player has "finally come around" to the concept, even being up for seeing the former couple's four children on-screen. Larsa has officially signed her contract, this as she continues to front media outlets for her Malik drama.

In November 2020, Larsa and married Malik were spotted holding hands in a Miami mall, then going public with their romance. Malik's wife Montana Yao swiftly filed for divorce, with everything continuing to turn ugly as Yao trashes "blow up doll" Larsa.

See More Photos Below!

Larsa just yesterday announced she's joined adult subscription site OnlyFans, with her 2 million Instagram followers questioning the timing of it all. Posting a sizzling announcement video, the blonde wrote: 

"I don’t care what anyone says. Every woman can love and live on her own terms. Welcome to my OnlyFans, a really fun way to get to know the real me and for me to interact one on one with my true fans!" See the rest of her announcement after the video.

Celebrating OnlyFans Join

Larsa Pippen indoors in a dress
LarsaPippen/Instagram

The Larsa Marie jewelry founder added: "It’s got behind the scenes of my wild life, me showing off my personal favorite swimsuits and lingerie, and live chats and personal DM’s where we get to talk."

 "I want to show women all over the world no matter where they are in life they can be sexy and successful!"

OnlyFans, making major headlines this past year, is also host to stars including 23-year-old actress Bella Thorne, 23-year-old model Jordyn Woods, plus "Bodak Yellow" rapper Cardi B.

