Kourtney Kardashian Promotes Digestive Health With Poolside Burger Snacking

Scroll for the photo. It had come not long after Kourtney made headlines for revealing she's gone vegan. The E! star, who has proven a talking point in the past for her gluten-free and dairy-free philosophies, has now ditched animal products.

Poosh's post promotes the "top foods to cleanse your gut for summer," and the brand has gotten registered dietitian nutritionist Ayat Sleymann to educate readers, from psyllium husks that act as a "broom," to good old cabbage via popular German dish Sauerkraut.