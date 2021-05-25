Kourtney Kardashian Promotes Digestive Health With Poolside Burger Snacking

Kourtney Kardashian's burger-snacking photo, going viral earlier this year, is now being put to good use as her 2019-founded Poosh lifestyle brand dishes out gut cleansing advice. The 42-year-old reality star and entrepreneur made headlines for rocking a pink bikini poolside as she went "pinkalicious" in mid-May, with the eye-catching snap seemingly proving perfect as her brand today talks digestive health. Poosh's latest blog post brings five ways to balance the GI tract - check them out and the photo below.