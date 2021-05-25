Trending Stories
Kourtney Kardashian Promotes Digestive Health With Poolside Burger Snacking

Kourtney Kardashian snacks on a burger
KourtneyKardashian/Instagram
Celebrities
Rebecca Cukier

Kourtney Kardashian's burger-snacking photo, going viral earlier this year, is now being put to good use as her 2019-founded Poosh lifestyle brand dishes out gut cleansing advice. The 42-year-old reality star and entrepreneur made headlines for rocking a pink bikini poolside as she went "pinkalicious" in mid-May, with the eye-catching snap seemingly proving perfect as her brand today talks digestive health. Poosh's latest blog post brings five ways to balance the GI tract - check them out and the photo below.

Getting In The Experts

Kourtney Kardashian and Kendall Jenner with spaghetti
Poosh/Instagram

Scroll for the photo. It had come not long after Kourtney made headlines for revealing she's gone vegan. The E! star, who has proven a talking point in the past for her gluten-free and dairy-free philosophies, has now ditched animal products.

Poosh's post promotes the "top foods to cleanse your gut for summer," and the brand has gotten registered dietitian nutritionist Ayat Sleymann to educate readers, from psyllium husks that act as a "broom," to good old cabbage via popular German dish Sauerkraut.

See The Burger Snap Below!

Alongside psyllium husks and fermented cabbage Sauerkraut, Ayat recommends the base of many dishes: garlic. "Garlic is an excellent prebiotic food with high levels of inulin, which fuels the good bacteria in the gut. Research has shown that garlic increases the good Bifidobacterium in our gut, which may help prevent some gastrointestinal diseases and irregularity," Ayat writes, adding:

"Garlic also contains the active compound allicin, which is a powerful disease-fighting active created after garlic is crushed or chopped." See more photos after the snap below.

Scroll For More Photos

Kourtney Kardashian on a jet with food
KourtneyKardashian/Instagram

Next up are cruciferous, leafy greens, an easy addition to any meal. Ayat suggests cauliflower or spinach and kale, all packed with fiber and nutrients, plus age-fighting antioxidants. 

Also suggested is Chlorophyll Water, seemingly not only for plants. Chlorophyll is the pigment that gives plants their green hue, but Kourtney's expert touts it as good for humans, too, saying it helps to "detoxify and rid the body of toxins."

Poosh, which made headlines for retailing collagen powders, recommends Gryph & Ivyrose chocolate probiotic hearts and REDD protein bars. More photos below.

Kourtney Goes Vegan

Kourtney Kardashian on kitchen counters
KourtneyKardashian/Instagram

Kourtney has been celebrating the vegan lifestyle via her brand, this as 40-year-old sister Kim Kardashian's vegan tacos video goes viral. The ex to Scott Disick shared her "guide" to vegan living this year, revealing she loves vegan blueberry bagels with peanut butter and jelly, acai bowls and avocado shakes, plus snacking on pickles and tangerines. The Calabasas-based star also digs Mind Right bars, Zoodles (minus the turkey bacon), and she'll order vegan sushi at celebrity-adored hotspot Nobu.

Kourtney recently celebrated two years since the launch of Poosh.

