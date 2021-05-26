McCarthy is not the only Republican lawmaker to take issue with Green's comments.

New GOP House Conference Chair Elise Stefanik slammed Greene and said her remarks belittled the significance of the holocaust.

Elsewhere, a spokesperson for Rep. Steve Scalise of Louisiana condemned Greene's comments.

As reported by CNN, the House of Representatives previously voted to remove to remove Greene from her committee assignments due to inflammatory comments she made in the past.

The vote passed with 230-199, which included 11 Republican lawmakers in the lower chamber.