After days of backlash, House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy condemned Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene on Tuesday for comparing coronavirus vaccines and mask-wearing to the holocaust, Breitbart reported.
"Marjorie is wrong, and her intentional decision to compare the horrors of the Holocaust with wearing masks is appalling. The Holocaust is the greatest atrocity committed in history. The fact that this needs to be stated today is deeply troubling."
As noted by CNN, McCarty's statement came after 5 days and a significant backlash.