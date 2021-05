Spoilers for Tuesday's episode of General Hospital suggest there are major developments regarding baby Louise on the way. During Monday's show, Spinelli paid Maxie a visit. He could tell something was wrong, and it seems she may fill him in on her plan.

In addition, there's Peter-related drama coming. Peter helped Cyrus kidnap Gladys and viewers saw there was a fall down the stairwell coming for him. However, it seems General Hospital fans may see some other tidbits related to him first.