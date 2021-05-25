Iggy Azalea Serves Up Serious Sass In A Hot Pink Dress

Rapper Iggy Azalea isn't afraid to go bold when it comes to her outfit choices, as she proved in her latest Instagram share. The blond bombshell thrilled her 14.6 million Instagram followers with a quick snap captured outdoors, showing off a hot pink look that was made for her body.

She posed in front of a sleek black car with the door open, giving fans a glimpse at the beige interior. The vehicle was parked in front of a large tree with delicate white blossoms, adding an idyllic vibe to the sexy snap.