Iggy Azalea Serves Up Serious Sass In A Hot Pink Dress

Iggy Azalea stuns in a sleek hairstyle with a unique braided part.
Gettyimages | David Becker
Celebrities
Ava Bennet

Rapper Iggy Azalea isn't afraid to go bold when it comes to her outfit choices, as she proved in her latest Instagram share. The blond bombshell thrilled her 14.6 million Instagram followers with a quick snap captured outdoors, showing off a hot pink look that was made for her body. 

She posed in front of a sleek black car with the door open, giving fans a glimpse at the beige interior. The vehicle was parked in front of a large tree with delicate white blossoms, adding an idyllic vibe to the sexy snap.

Pretty In Pink

Iggy Azalea takes a selfie while rocking a semi-sheer body-con dress.
Instagram | Iggy Azalea

She didn't include a tag on the post that indicated where the dress was from, but the look was stunning on her hourglass curves. The garment featured a cold-shoulder cut, leaving her shoulders exposed, although the piece had a turtleneck that highlighted her elegant neck. The turtleneck and a ruffle along the top of the arms were both a bold red hue, but the remainder of the garment was a hot pink that looked incredible with her blond locks and pale skin.

Sleek And Chic

The piece was crafted from a ribbed fabric that stretched over her curves, and she appeared to have gone braless underneath the look, adding a sultry vibe to the ensemble.

The dress had long sleeves that extended to just below her wrists, allowing her to show off her long nails. The piece was form-fitting throughout, until the hem that landed just a few inches down her thighs. Long strings of narrow fabric were attached to the hem, all around the dress, drawing more attention to her shapely lower body.

Superstar Vibes

Iggy paired the dress with slide-on red sandals that had stiletto heels, and kept the rest of the look very simple, adding no other accessories and instead allowing her cures to do all the talking. She posed with her legs slightly spread and her head tilted to the side, one arm crossed in front of her body as she rocked it for the camera.

Her blond locks were styled in a middle part, slicked back in a low bun that added a sleek, chic vibe to the overall look. She paired the eye-catching look with a bold caption, showing off her attitude.

Blond Bombshell

Her fans loved the share, and the post racked up over 464,300 likes within 17 hours of going live.

While Iggy shares plenty of outfit snaps on her Instagram page, she also occasionally gives fans a glimpse into her personal life, showing off her young son Onyx. Earlier this month, as The Inquisitr reported, she rocked a figure-hugging pair of leggings and a crop top as she pushed her baby in a chic Fendi stroller. Her son's father is rapper Playboi Carti, although Iggy is no longer in a relationship with him.

