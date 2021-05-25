Chanel West Coast Gives Off 'Vegas Vibez' In An Edgy Ensemble

Rapper and television personality Chanel West Coast stunned her 3.5 million Instagram followers with her most recent share, a sexy snap captured while she was spending some time in Las Vegas, Nevada, according to her caption.

The photo was taken indoors in a high-rise structure in the evening, based on the view of the glittering city lights through the large windows. An eye-catching credenza was pushed up against the wall, and beside it a chair was positioned with a screen printed image of actress Audrey Hepburn on the back, although the focal point of the shot remained Chanel and her bold look.