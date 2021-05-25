Chanel West Coast Gives Off 'Vegas Vibez' In An Edgy Ensemble

Trending Stories
Chanel West Coast rocks a snakeskin-print jacket and band T-Shirt at an event.
Ava Bennet

Rapper and television personality Chanel West Coast stunned her 3.5 million Instagram followers with her most recent share, a sexy snap captured while she was spending some time in Las Vegas, Nevada, according to her caption.

The photo was taken indoors in a high-rise structure in the evening, based on the view of the glittering city lights through the large windows. An eye-catching credenza was pushed up against the wall, and beside it a chair was positioned with a screen printed image of actress Audrey Hepburn on the back, although the focal point of the shot remained Chanel and her bold look.

Seriously Sexy

Chanel West Coast shows off a colorful ensemble and equally bold hair in an Instagram share.
Instagram | Chanel West Coast

She showed off her curvaceous figure in a revealing top crafted entirely of see-through mesh netting that left little to the imagination. although she placed two black 'X' shapes in tape over certain parts of her ample assets in order to keep the image safe for Instagram. The garment had long sleeves and a closed neckline, and it was only the material that made it a risque choice. Over top of the mesh garment, she layered a black corset that cinched her slim waist and gave her some serious hourglass curves.

Daisy Duke Diva

Chanel paired the top with Daisy Dukes that were crafted from very faded, pale denim on one side, and black denim on the other, with lettering over her thigh. The hem of the pants was frayed, adding to the edgy vibe of the look, and she belted the Daisy Dukes with a bold chain belt that cascaded down the front of her body, ending at about mid-thigh.

She didn't hold back with her choice of accessories either, layering on plenty of jewelry. She had two bracelets under the mesh fabric of her top on one side. She wore a gold watch over the shirt on the other wrist.

Thigh-High Boots

She carried a structured black bag with a gold chain strap in one hand, and flashed a peace sign with the other that also showcased a few rings glimmering on her hand. A necklace with a large pendant hung just above her cleavage, drawing even more attention to her chest.

She finished off the look with a pair of thigh-high boots crafted from a shiny black material, and the footwear made her legs look a mile long, although only a few inches of her bare thighs were visible in the daring ensemble.

Certified Stunner

Her fans couldn't get enough, and the post racked up over 136,800 likes within 12 hours, including a like from reality television star Snooki.

"Pop off Chanel," one fan wrote, loving the look.

"You are stunning," another chimed in, followed by a heart eyes emoji.

Earlier this month, as The Inquisitr reported, Chanel stunned fans with a bold announcement, revealing that she would be moving to the east coast, and consequently, was considering a change to her stage name. Fans who want to see even more of Chanel, and hear her signature laugh, can tune in to MTV's Ridiculousness, which she is a co-star on.

