Joel Embiid Could Form 'Scary Superteam' With Stephen Curry, Klay Thompson & Draymond Green Next Season

Joel Embiid and the Philadelphia 76ers are currently focused on dominating the Eastern Conference and winning the title in the 2020-21 NBA season. After finishing at the No. 1 spot in the Eastern Conference, the Sixers are hoping to replicate their regular-season success in the 2021 Playoffs. As of now, they are heavily favored to defeat the Washington Wizards in the first round. However, their road to the NBA Finals won't be easy, especially with the emergence of powerhouse teams like the Milwaukee Bucks and the Brooklyn Nets.

The outcome of the 2020-21 NBA season would be vital for the Sixers as it could determine the future of their young superstar duo of Embiid and Ben Simmons this summer.