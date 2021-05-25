Trending Stories
Celebrities

Kelly Clarkson's Statement Red Dress Deemed Inappropriate For Television

TV

Fans Of 'General Hospital' Buzz Over Monday's Big Stairwell Fall

Celebrities

Pregnant Jennifer Love Hewitt Declares 'Hot Bump Summer' In New Pic

Celebrities

Chanel West Coast Gives Off 'Vegas Vibez' In An Edgy Ensemble

News & Politics

Bill Maher Says Liberals Are 'Wildly' Misinformed About Coronavirus 

Celebrities

Bella Thorne All 'Peaches' In Chanel Bikini On A Yacht

Joel Embiid Could Form 'Scary Superteam' With Stephen Curry, Klay Thompson & Draymond Green Next Season

Joel Embiid dunks the ball
Gettyimages | Tim Nwachukwu
Basketball
JB Baruelo

Joel Embiid and the Philadelphia 76ers are currently focused on dominating the Eastern Conference and winning the title in the 2020-21 NBA season. After finishing at the No. 1 spot in the Eastern Conference, the Sixers are hoping to replicate their regular-season success in the 2021 Playoffs. As of now, they are heavily favored to defeat the Washington Wizards in the first round. However, their road to the NBA Finals won't be easy, especially with the emergence of powerhouse teams like the Milwaukee Bucks and the Brooklyn Nets.

The outcome of the 2020-21 NBA season would be vital for the Sixers as it could determine the future of their young superstar duo of Embiid and Ben Simmons this summer.

Sixers Could Finally Break Up Young Superstar Duo If They Fail To Win NBA Title

Joel Embiid and Ben Simmons celebrating team's victory
Gettyimages | Elsa

Since the 2020 offseason, the Sixers have been telling everyone in the league that they have no intention of breaking up their young superstar duo of Embiid and Simmons. However, if the outcome of the season sees them come up short, Eddie Bitar of Fadeaway World believes that the Sixers could finally change their mind about keeping both Embiid and Simmons on their team.

"Philadelphia cannot keep trying the same experiment with the same results, because eventually, it will lead to never-ending madness. Rather, Philadelphia might cash in on their most valuable asset in Joel Embiid."

Proposed Joel Embiid-To-Warriors Blockbuster

Joel Embiid complaining to the ref's call
Gettyimages | Tim Nwachukwu

If he becomes available on the trading block, several teams that are in dire need of a frontcourt boost and additional star power are expected to express strong interest in adding Embiid to their roster. According to Bitar, among the teams that may consider going all-in to acquire Embiid in the 2021 offseason is the Golden State Warriors.

To acquire Embiid this summer, Bitar suggested that the Warriors could offer the Sixers a trade package that includes James Wiseman, Andrew Wiggins, Jordan Poole, Eric Paschall, the Minnesota Timberwolves' 2021 first-round pick, Golden State's 2021 first-round pick, a future first-rounder, and a future second-rounder.

Joel Embiid Boosts Warriors' Championship Odds

Embiid would undeniably be a dream addition to the Warriors. His arrival in Golden State would help them improve their offensive and defensive efficiencies that rank 19th and 5th in the league, respectively, per ESPN. If he familiarizes himself with Coach Steve Kerr's system, Bitar believes that Embiid could form a "scary superteam" with Stephen Curry, Klay Thompson, and Draymond Green next season.

"Embiid with the Warriors creates a scary superteam. They can push the pace with Steph and Klay or dump it to Embiid down low. Embiid also shot 37.7% from three this season, meaning he can fit seamlessly into the Warriors' offense."

Why The Sixers Would Make The Trade

If the proposed blockbuster trade becomes a reality this summer, it wouldn't only be beneficial for the Warriors but also for the Sixers. By sending Embiid to Golden State, the Sixers would receive an immediate replacement for him at the starting center position in Wiseman, a former No. 1 overall pick in Wiggins, two quality role players in Poole and Paschall, and four future draft picks.

The Timberwolves and the Warriors' picks in the 2021 NBA Draft would also be very useful. The Sixers could use both picks to add more talented prospects to their roster or as trade chips to acquire a quality player that complements Simmons.

Latest Headlines

Iggy Azalea Serves Up Serious Sass In A Hot Pink Dress

May 25, 2021

Chanel West Coast Gives Off 'Vegas Vibez' In An Edgy Ensemble

May 25, 2021

GSW Could Land Giannis Antetokounmpo For Wiseman, Wiggins, Poole, Paschall & Four Draft Picks In Proposed Blockbuster

May 25, 2021

Kelly Ripa Gives 28-Year-Old Self Advice From The Gut

May 25, 2021

Kelly Clarkson's Statement Red Dress Deemed Inappropriate For Television

May 25, 2021

Lindsay Lohan Starring In Netflix Holiday Movie With Familiar Plot & Tragic Connection To A Former Co-Star

May 25, 2021
Entertainment
Movies Music Famous Relationships Celebrities TV
News & Politics
Business World News Crime Odd Human Interest US Politics Animal
Sports
Basketball Football Baseball Wrestling MMA Soccer Hockey
Health & Lifestyle
Fashion Shopping Family Religion BuzzWorthy Health LGBTQ Food & Dining Travel
Science & Tech
Gaming Gadgets Technology Science
INFO
About Contact Advertise on Inquisitr
CONNECT
Facebook Twitter
LEGAL
Terms Of Service Privacy Policy Spam Policy Copyright Policy RSS Terms Of Service Privacy Notice for Personal Data used for Interest-Based Advertising and Third-Party Marketing
ALL CONTENT © 2008 - 2021 THE INQUISITR.