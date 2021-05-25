GSW Could Land Giannis Antetokounmpo For Wiseman, Wiggins, Poole, Paschall & Four Draft Picks In Proposed Blockbuster

For the second consecutive year, the Golden State Warriors have failed to earn a playoff spot in the Western Conference. However, despite suffering another huge disappointment in the 2020-21 NBA season, the Warriors are highly unlikely to take a different route and undergo a full-scale rebuild in the 2021 offseason.

While waiting for Klay Thompson to fully recover from his injury, the Warriors are expected to resume their pursuit of a fourth All-Star that would help them reclaim their throne and revive their dynasty next season.