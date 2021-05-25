Trending Stories
GSW Could Land Giannis Antetokounmpo For Wiseman, Wiggins, Poole, Paschall & Four Draft Picks In Proposed Blockbuster

Giannis Antetokounmpo celebrating a successful play
Gettyimages | Kevin C. Cox
Basketball
JB Baruelo

For the second consecutive year, the Golden State Warriors have failed to earn a playoff spot in the Western Conference. However, despite suffering another huge disappointment in the 2020-21 NBA season, the Warriors are highly unlikely to take a different route and undergo a full-scale rebuild in the 2021 offseason.

While waiting for Klay Thompson to fully recover from his injury, the Warriors are expected to resume their pursuit of a fourth All-Star that would help them reclaim their throne and revive their dynasty next season.

Warriors Could Pursue Giannis Antetokounmpo Again

Giannis Antetokounmpo dunks the ball
Gettyimages | Pool

The Warriors may be buried deep in the luxury tax hell, but they have a plethora of precious trade assets that they could use to engage in a blockbuster deal in the 2021 offseason. According to Eddie Bitar of Fadeaway World, one of the dream trade targets for the Warriors this summer is All-Star power forward Giannis Antetokounmpo of the Milwaukee Bucks.

The Warriors have long been interested in adding the "Greek Freak" to their roster. Before he agreed to sign a massive contract extension with the Bucks, the Warriors were rumored to be very interested in pairing him with Stephen Curry, Thompson, and Draymond Green in Golden State.

Proposed Trade To Acquire Giannis Antetokounmpo

Giannis Antetokounmpo high-fives Stephen Curry
Gettyimages | Streeter Lecka

Antetokounmpo may be currently committed to helping the Bucks make it through the Eastern Conference and capture the Larry O'Brien Trophy. However, if they fail to at least reach the conference finals, rumors surrounding the "Greek Freak" are expected to heat up once again this summer. If Antetokounmpo expresses his desire to leave Milwaukee, Bitar believes that the Warriors could come up with a trade package that can convince the Bucks to make a deal.

In the proposed trade scenario, the Warriors would be sending a package that includes James Wiseman, Andrew Wiggins, Jordan Poole, Eric Paschall, the Minnesota Timberwolves' 2021 first-round pick, Golden State's 2021 first-round pick, a future first-rounder, and a future second-rounder to the Bucks in exchange for Antetokounmpo.

Hypothetical Blockbuster Set To Benefit Warriors & Bucks

If the suggested deal would push through this summer, Bitar thinks that it would help both the Warriors and the Bucks in addressing weaknesses on their respective rosters.

"If Giannis requests a trade, the Bucks will want the best available offer. Superstars hold all the power in the league, so cashing in on the 2-time league MVP for a package of Wiseman, Wiggins, and solid role players makes sense. Even the assortment of picks could come in handy for the Bucks to rebuild immediately. The Warriors get their Durant replacement although Giannis dominates the paint instead, and the Bucks kickstart the best possible rebuild with this trade package."

Warriors Form Another Superteam Next Season

Trading all those assets for Antetokounmpo would definitely be worth it for the Warriors, especially if they are serious about contending for the title next season. The successful acquisition of Antetokounmpo would help the Warriors maximize the championship window of Curry, Thompson, and Green and allow them to form another superteam in the 2021-22 NBA season.

Antetokounmpo would give the Warriors another prolific scorer, a great rebounder, on-court facilitator, defender, and floor-spacer. This season, he's averaging 28.1 points, 11.0 rebounds, 5.9 assists, 1.2 blocks, and 1.2 steals while shooting 56.9 percent from the field and 30.3 percent from beyond the arc, per ESPN.

