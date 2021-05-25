Kelly Clarkson's Statement Red Dress Deemed Inappropriate For Television

Trending Stories
Kelly Clarkson close up
Gettyimages | Ethan Miller
Celebrities
Rebecca Cukier

Kelly Clarkson is being given a hard time after knocking the cameras dead in a super-slinky and plunging red dress on The Voice. The 39-year-old singer and daytime talk show host has been steadily turning heads with both her weight loss and her ultra-stylish designer wardrobes, with the most recent episode of the hit NBC series bringing a lady in red finish as Kelly went floor-length and low-cut. The live airing on Monday night came complete with an Instagram showoff, but it was on Twitter than fans were calling not "appropriate." 

Stuns As Lady In Red

Kelly Clarkson in latex dress
Gettyimages | Tibrina Hobson

Scroll for the photos. The "Stronger" hit-maker, proving she's stronger than ever amid her divorce from Brandon Blackstock, showcased her outfit ahead of the airing via social media, posing with a deep-stained red lip and rocking a red carpet level of glam. 

The Dolce & Gabbana dress, waist-cinched with ripple effects, puff sleeves, and a plunging neckline, highlighted the 37 pounds Clarkson has dropped, with the star's chest adorned with stunning gold jewelry as she posed all smiles with hands on her hips.

See More Photos Below!

Kelly Clarkson in red dress
KellyClarkson/Instagram

Kelly, who tagged luxury Italian brand Dolce & Gabbana, plus French designer YSL for the jewelry, shouted out her glam team and the show, writing: "We're live NOW on @NBCTheVoice ya'll," adding a #TeamKelly. 

Kelly, who largely opts for conservative necklines, figure-flattering jackets, and her statement high heels, is now being torn apart by users deeming the dress inappropriate for a family show. "I love Kelly," one wrote, "But I wish she would dress more appropriately for a family show." More photos below.

Scroll For Her Other Looks

Shading Kelly and not doing so in a friendly manner was a sarcastic fan lashing out and writing: "Great smile, but please put a shirt on." The fluid silk dress, which retails for over $5,300, did, however, get the thumbs-up on Kelly's Instagram, followed by 5.2 million.

Kelly's on-screen looks this season have stuck to her signature classy-come-evening look. In March, the mom of two rocked a bandeau black silk bralette from YSL, pairing it with a strutured and lace-embellished jacket. More photos below.

Fans Think She's Never Looked Better

Kelly's red dress post, snagging her over 53,000 likes, now comes filled with a fanbase loving the look. "Lady in red, gorgeous," one follower replied, adding rose emoji. "Love that dress on you!!" another said. One fan even called it her "best look ever."

Kelly is styled by celebrity stylist Candice Lambert, who has been tailoring outfits for the blonde for over three years. She calls Kelly a "lovable human," saying she knew Kelly was "cute and endearing" long before the two even met.

