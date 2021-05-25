Kelly Clarkson's Statement Red Dress Deemed Inappropriate For Television

Kelly Clarkson is being given a hard time after knocking the cameras dead in a super-slinky and plunging red dress on The Voice. The 39-year-old singer and daytime talk show host has been steadily turning heads with both her weight loss and her ultra-stylish designer wardrobes, with the most recent episode of the hit NBC series bringing a lady in red finish as Kelly went floor-length and low-cut. The live airing on Monday night came complete with an Instagram showoff, but it was on Twitter than fans were calling not "appropriate."