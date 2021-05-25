Lindsay Lohan is headed to Netflix for the holidays, and the plot of her new project feels familiar to some fans.
Thanks to her role as Cady Heron in the movie Mean Girls, Lindsay, 34, will forever be associated with the season of giving. In one of the film's most memorable scenes, she rocked a sassy Santa suit and performed an almost-burlesque dance routine to the classic Christmas song "Jingle Bell Rock." Over a decade and a half later, she's set to celebrate the holidays in a much different way on a streaming platform whose romantic winter fare is beginning to rival that of The Hallmark Channel.