After Netflix announced Lindsay's casting on Twitter, some netizens were quick to note that her romantic comedy's plot seemed to be heavily borrowed from another film.

"What you are describing is 'Overboard' without the boat," one Twitter user wrote.

"So, Overboard in the snow. Could have just said that," read another tweet.

This gave a third person an idea for the movie's title: "Snowverboard."

In the 1987 movie Overboard, actress Goldie Hawn stars as a badly behaving heiress who experiences her own bout of amnesia after falling off of a boat. Kurt Russell plays a widowed carpenter who takes advantage of this by telling her that she's married to him and is the mother of his four sons.

Interestingly, Kurt and Goldie have appeared together in two Netflix holiday movies. The real-life couple played Santa Claus and Mrs. Claus in The Christmas Chronicles and its sequel.