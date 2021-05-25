When Kaley Cuoco finds a product that she loves, she lets her fans know about it. While speaking to New York Magazine, the 35-year-old star of The Big Bang Theory shared a number of her favorite lotions and potions, including one that has multiple uses.

Kaley previously revealed her secret for banishing bloating, calling Olly's Beat The Bloat pills "little lifesavers." She's also found a product that helps with another uncomfortable issue, but her solution for seasonal allergies doesn't come in a capsule.