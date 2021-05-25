Trending Stories
News & Politics

Bill Maher Says Liberals Are 'Wildly' Misinformed About Coronavirus 

Celebrities

Pregnant Jennifer Love Hewitt Declares 'Hot Bump Summer' In New Pic

Celebrities

Larsa Pippen Joins OnlyFans With Statement Video

Celebrities

Kaley Cuoco Shows What Happens In Her Bed 'Every Night'

TV

Fans Of 'General Hospital' Buzz Over Monday's Big Stairwell Fall

Celebrities

Kelsea Ballerini Opens Wide For Weekend Sushi In Glitter Minidress

Kaley Cuoco Puts This Surprising Substance Inside Her Nose

Kaley Cuoco with hair pulled back and flower earrings
Shutterstock | 673594
Celebrities
Treva Bowdoin

When Kaley Cuoco finds a product that she loves, she lets her fans know about it. While speaking to New York Magazine, the 35-year-old star of The Big Bang Theory shared a number of her favorite lotions and potions, including one that has multiple uses. 

Kaley previously revealed her secret for banishing bloating, calling Olly's Beat The Bloat pills "little lifesavers." She's also found a product that helps with another uncomfortable issue, but her solution for seasonal allergies doesn't come in a capsule. 

Kaley's 'Magic' Cream

Kaley Cuoco places hand on her shoulder
Shutterstock | 564025

Kaley revealed that she was introduced to Egyptian Magic, an all-purpose skin cream, by the makeup artist she worked with on her HBO Max series The Flight Attendant. The product is packed with natural ingredients, including olive oil, bee pollen, honey, beeswax, and royal jelly. 

Kaley initially used it as a barrier cream, which forms a protective layer over the skin that seals moisture in and prevents it from getting dried out. She soon became obsessed with the thick emollient balm, saying that she ordered "a ton" of it.

She Puts It Everywhere, Including Inside Her Nostrils

Kaley touted her must-have multipurpose beauty find by listing all the different places that she uses it. 

"I apply it absolutely everywhere: my hands, lips, neck, elbows, face."

Kaley revealed that she's even started putting the cream inside of her nose to help with her seasonal allergies. While it might not be marketed for this use, other products containing honey are designed to be applied inside the nostrils to combat sinus infections, the flu, and allergies.

Kaley revealed that she also uses Egyptian Magic for chafing, which could be an issue that the avid equestrian experiences due to all the horse riding that she does.

Kaley's Sinus Surgery

Kaley Cuoco with side-swept hair
Shutterstock | 3459434

Nose issues are nothing new for Kaley. In 2014, the actress underwent surgery on her sinuses. Afterward, she took to Instagram to let her followers know that the procedure was not for cosmetic purposes. She responded to speculation that she got a nose job by revealing that she had struggled to breath through her nose for years. She described the sinus surgery as life-changing. 

As reported by ABC News, Kaley suggested that she "ruined" her sinuses by overusing nose spray, and this was the reason she needed the painful procedure.

Other Celebs Who Swear By Egyptian Magic

Kaley isn't the only actress who has found an unusual way to make use of Egyptian Magic. According to Shape magazine, Kate Hudson has said that she puts it in her hair to give it "sheen and texture" before slicking it back into a bun. She's also discovered that the cream can be used to treat diaper rash.

Other stars who swear by the stuff include Ashley Benson, January Jones, and Eva Mendes. Some of its other potential uses include soothing eczema, removing makeup, conditioning hair, moisturizing chapped lips, and helping scars fade.

Latest Headlines

Kelsea Ballerini Opens Wide For Weekend Sushi In Glitter Minidress

May 25, 2021

Larsa Pippen Joins OnlyFans With Statement Video

May 24, 2021

Kylie Jenner Highlights Waistline Gemstones In 'Heavenly' Beach Shots

May 24, 2021

Fans Of 'General Hospital' Buzz Over Monday's Big Stairwell Fall

May 24, 2021

Kelly Ripa Fabulous At 50 In Spandex Shorts On Gym Run

May 24, 2021

Tuesday's 'General Hospital' Spoilers: Brando's In A Tough Spot

May 24, 2021
Entertainment
Movies Music Famous Relationships Celebrities TV
News & Politics
Business World News Crime Odd Human Interest US Politics Animal
Sports
Basketball Football Baseball Wrestling MMA Soccer Hockey
Health & Lifestyle
Fashion Shopping Family Religion BuzzWorthy Health LGBTQ Food & Dining Travel
Science & Tech
Gaming Gadgets Technology Science
INFO
About Contact Advertise on Inquisitr
CONNECT
Facebook Twitter
LEGAL
Terms Of Service Privacy Policy Spam Policy Copyright Policy RSS Terms Of Service Privacy Notice for Personal Data used for Interest-Based Advertising and Third-Party Marketing
ALL CONTENT © 2008 - 2021 THE INQUISITR.