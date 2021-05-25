Kelsea Ballerini Opens Wide For Weekend Sushi In Glitter Minidress

Kelsea Ballerini could not have better nailed her weekend Instagram update. The 27-year-old country singer, still making headlines for her 2021 Billboard Music Awards dress, has been busy showing off the look with another side to her high-profile night, one that came with gourmet sushi and the "Hole in the Bottle" singer taking a giant bite. Making sure her followers also saw her fierce chopsticks skills, the Tennessee native stunned fans with her look, but the finish was fun and low-key. Check it out below.