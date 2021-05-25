Kelsea Ballerini Opens Wide For Weekend Sushi In Glitter Minidress

Trending Stories
Kelsea Ballerini close up
Gettyimages | Mike Coppola
Celebrities
Rebecca Cukier

Kelsea Ballerini could not have better nailed her weekend Instagram update. The 27-year-old country singer, still making headlines for her 2021 Billboard Music Awards dress, has been busy showing off the look with another side to her high-profile night, one that came with gourmet sushi and the "Hole in the Bottle" singer taking a giant bite. Making sure her followers also saw her fierce chopsticks skills, the Tennessee native stunned fans with her look, but the finish was fun and low-key. Check it out below.

Sushi Girl

Kelsea Ballerini eating sushi
KelseaBallerini/Instagram

Scroll for the big bite. Kelsea, who has since made headlines for hitting the stage to introduce the Jonas brothers (and she included them on her Instagram), had been photographed looking gorgeous and all dolled-up while at a restaurant table. 

Ballerini, who made 2020 headlines for admitting Chick-Fil-A was a "weekly date," had gone way more high-end here - she was snapped in an otherwise-empty eatery and with California roll sushi all laid out on a plate in front of her.

Scroll For More Photos

Kelsea Ballerini eating sushi
KelseaBallerini/Instagram

Rocking a stunning black and sleeveless minidress with glitter moon and star details, the "homecoming queen?" hit-maker was shouting out little-known Turkish designer Nedret Taciroğlu. Looking super-classy and also sporting lilac eyeshadow and giant hoop earrings, Kelsea sent out a giant grin as she opened wide for her sushi, balancing the roll perfectly with her chopsticks.

"I'll be here," the caption read, and the post has been gaining celebrity attention, with actress Reese Witherspoon having now commented. "There she is!" she wrote. More snaps below.

See Her Video Below!

The star-studded night, bringing appearances from singer Pink! and K-Pop group BTS, plus songstress Alicia Keys, was quickly shouted out as Kelsea shared a backstage shot with the Jonas brothers, writing:

"Friends!!! tickets to join in on this partyyyy go on sale this week!! who do I get to see this summer?!?"

The sushi photos have, unsurprisingly, brought in questions over what kind Kelsea likes. "What kind of sushi do you eat??" one user replied. "Girl after my own heart, I absolutely love sushi," another said. More photos after the video.

Opening Up On Food

Kelsea Ballerini snacking on a bed
KelseaBallerini/Instagram

Opening up to Shape this year, Kelsea mentioned Aussie husband Morgan Evans as she talked being raised on basic food, often convenience items. 

"I was never a cook. I was never home, so I never cared to. But I fell in love with it this past year," she revealed. "My husband, who's from Australia, is a vegetarian. I grew up on chicken nuggets and waffles, so trying to match that was really interesting."

Kelsea has made headlines for admitting to pandemic weight fluctuations, harnessing positivity and balance amid her followers.

