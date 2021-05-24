Trending Stories
Celebrities

Pregnant Jennifer Love Hewitt Declares 'Hot Bump Summer' In New Pic

TV

Fans Of 'General Hospital' Buzz Over Monday's Big Stairwell Fall

Celebrities

Kylie Jenner Highlights Waistline Gemstones In 'Heavenly' Beach Shots

Celebrities

Larsa Pippen Joins OnlyFans With Statement Video

Celebrities

Kaley Cuoco Shows What Happens In Her Bed 'Every Night'

Celebrities

Kelly Ripa Fabulous At 50 In Spandex Shorts On Gym Run

Larsa Pippen Joins OnlyFans With Statement Video

Larsa Pippen close up
LarsaPippen/Instagram
Celebrities
Rebecca Cukier

Larsa Pippen has officially joined adult subscription site OnlyFans. The 46-year-old reality star, still embroiled in drama surrounding her now-ended relationship with married NBA player Mailk Beasley, updated her Instagram on Monday to confirm her sign-up, posting a sizzling mash-up video to break the news and saying: "I think you should subscribe." The ex to NBA icon Scottie Pippen shared pumping workout shots, she was even seen pushing a car, and she pointed out her entrepreneur status, all in one video. Check it out below.

Joining OnlyFans

Larsa Pippen in tight dress
LarsaPippen/Instagram

Scroll for the video. OnlyFans, which has exploded with its celebrity presence this past year, already boasts members including rapper Cardi B, model Jordyn Woods, and the messy drama that was actress Bella Thorne - the former Disney star earned $1 million in 24 hours from her 2020 join.

Larsa's video, shared with her 2 million Instagram followers, came with music and the mom of four flaunting her fierce bikini body, also sharing lingerie shots from her recent Maxim France shoot.

See The Video Below!

The sultry mash-up, showing Larsa bronzing herself and also getting energetic in a sports bra and leggings, brought the star saying "I think it's gonna be so much fun." "MODEL" also appeared in text alongside "ENTREPRENEUR" and "FITNESS ADVOCATE," the latter two referencing the star's 2020-launched Larsa Pippen Fitness and Larsa Marie jewelry brands.

"I don’t care what anyone says. Every woman can love and live on her own terms," the caption opened. See what else Larsa had to say after the video.

Scroll For More Photos

Larsa Pippen selfie
LarsaPippen/Instagram

 

 

Larsa, who refused to apologize for dating a married man amid her Malik drama, added: "Every woman can love and live on her own terms. Welcome to my OnlyFans, a really fun way to get to know the real me and for me to interact one on one with my true fans!"

"It’s got behind the scenes of my wild life, me showing off my personal favorite swimsuits and lingerie, and live chats and personal DM’s where we get to talk," she continued.

Mixed Reviews

Larsa Pippen on steps in bodysuit
LarsaPippen/Instagram

The Pretty Little Thing influencer concluded: "I want to show women all over the world no matter where they are in life they can be sexy and successful! Subscribe to my page."

Larsa'a followers, who have been giving her a hard time despite her claiming that Minnesota Timberwolves player Malik was separated when she got together with him, have sent the thumbs-up, but some threw shade. "Desperate times call for desperate measures," a user wrote, quickly gaining likes. Others mentioned kids that wouldn't be "proud."

Latest Headlines

Kylie Jenner Highlights Waistline Gemstones In 'Heavenly' Beach Shots

May 24, 2021

Fans Of 'General Hospital' Buzz Over Monday's Big Stairwell Fall

May 24, 2021

Kelly Ripa Fabulous At 50 In Spandex Shorts On Gym Run

May 24, 2021

Tuesday's 'General Hospital' Spoilers: Brando's In A Tough Spot

May 24, 2021

Secret Service Agents Might Be Asked To Testify Against Donald Trump, Reporter Says

May 24, 2021

Kaley Cuoco Shows What Happens In Her Bed 'Every Night'

May 24, 2021
Entertainment
Movies Music Famous Relationships Celebrities TV
News & Politics
Business World News Crime Odd Human Interest US Politics Animal
Sports
Basketball Football Baseball Wrestling MMA Soccer Hockey
Health & Lifestyle
Fashion Shopping Family Religion BuzzWorthy Health LGBTQ Food & Dining Travel
Science & Tech
Gaming Gadgets Technology Science
INFO
About Contact Advertise on Inquisitr
CONNECT
Facebook Twitter
LEGAL
Terms Of Service Privacy Policy Spam Policy Copyright Policy RSS Terms Of Service Privacy Notice for Personal Data used for Interest-Based Advertising and Third-Party Marketing
ALL CONTENT © 2008 - 2021 THE INQUISITR.