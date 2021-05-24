Kylie Jenner Highlights Waistline Gemstones In 'Heavenly' Beach Shots

Trending Stories
Kylie Jenner close up
KylieJenner/Instagram
Celebrities
Rebecca Cukier

Kylie Jenner is stunning her 235 million Instagram followers with a goddess beach vibe and some eye-catching waist jewelry. The 23-year-old reality star and makeup mogul, fresh from celebrating the launch of sister Kendall Jenner's 818 tequila brand, was today back to posting from shores, sharing two breath-taking photos and switching up her recent belly chains for a different look. On Monday, the Kylie Cosmetics CEO went for a tan two-piece look, injecting blue stones from a waist necklace. See it below.

Monday Beach Vibes

Kylie Jenner poolside with Stormi
KylieJenner/Instagram

Scroll for the photos. Kylie, back in L.A. and attending the 818 launch in West Hollywood over the weekend, was likely sharing shots from her recent luxury vacation, one seeing the star fly out on her $101 million private jet to celebrate pal Yris Palmer's birthday.

The photos showed Kylie strolling along a blissful white-sand beach amid a moody sky backdrop and seemingly having the place to herself. The Lip Kit queen, rocking a frayed and nude strappy top, sported a matching and low-slung miniskirt, and the accessories were the highlight.

See More Photos Below

Kylie Jenner on the beach
KylieJenner/Instagram

Gazing out to the side, then sharing a close-up, Kylie drew the eye to a waist-hanging series of blue gemstones, delicately set amid silver and forming the perfect low-key beach finish. Also wearing rings and showing off a simple French manicure, the Calabasas-based star took to her caption writing: "Heavenly."

Over 4.1 million fans agreed with Kylie via a like, with super-fan Johnny Cyrus quickly topping replies as he wrote: "Gorgeous." Shortly before her post, Kylie shared a snap of 3-year-old daughter Stormi riding a merry-go-round as she sent out a heart emoji.

Scroll For More Photos

Kylie Jenner on the beach
KylieJenner/Instagram

The photo of 2018-born Stormi comes as Jenner makes headlines for publicly speaking out, both on her motherhood and her career as a makeup mogul. Just this month, the star was profiled by Tmrw magazine, revealing:

“Becoming a mom was the biggest change for me,” adding: “I’ve grown so much as a person and I continue to grow every single day. I love learning and I’m trying to be the best person I can possibly be." Scroll for more photos below.

Aliens Wouldn't Understand Her Job

Kylie, now running skincare brand Kylie Skin alongside Kylie Cosmetics and recently causing a hoopla as Kylie Baby became a verified Instagram account, even said that she didn't aliens would "understand" her job.

On being a social media sensation, the youngest KarJenner continued: “I’m fully aware of the influence that I have, I try to be a good role model but I mostly just try to be myself.”

Kylie is the most-followed amid her famous sisters, with 40-year-old Kim Kardashian coming in at a close second.

