Kylie Jenner Highlights Waistline Gemstones In 'Heavenly' Beach Shots

Kylie Jenner is stunning her 235 million Instagram followers with a goddess beach vibe and some eye-catching waist jewelry. The 23-year-old reality star and makeup mogul, fresh from celebrating the launch of sister Kendall Jenner's 818 tequila brand, was today back to posting from shores, sharing two breath-taking photos and switching up her recent belly chains for a different look. On Monday, the Kylie Cosmetics CEO went for a tan two-piece look, injecting blue stones from a waist necklace. See it below.