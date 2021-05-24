Kelly Ripa Fabulous At 50 In Spandex Shorts On Gym Run

Kelly Ripa is hitting the gym and showing she's fabulous at 50 as the paparazzi chases her around. The daytime talk show queen, calling her body a "Peter Pan" on in 2019, has been celebrating being able to reunite with trainer Anna Kaiser after 14 months apart, with today bringing fresh photos of the blonde as she crossed busy city streets for a morning workout. Kelly, who recently shared her cheese-grater abs right from the gym, was looking toned and super-fit, and she was even rocking the high-waisted trend. Check it out below.