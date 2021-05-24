Trending Stories
Kelly Ripa Fabulous At 50 In Spandex Shorts On Gym Run

Kelly Ripa smiling on set
Getty
Celebrities
Rebecca Cukier

Kelly Ripa is hitting the gym and showing she's fabulous at 50 as the paparazzi chases her around. The daytime talk show queen, calling her body a "Peter Pan" on in 2019, has been celebrating being able to reunite with trainer Anna Kaiser after 14 months apart, with today bringing fresh photos of the blonde as she crossed busy city streets for a morning workout. Kelly, who recently shared her cheese-grater abs right from the gym, was looking toned and super-fit, and she was even rocking the high-waisted trend. Check it out below.

Gym Time

Kelly Ripa in the gym
KellyRipa/Instagram

Scroll for the photos. Kelly, who trained as a ballerina, might be pint-sized, but the former sitcom star harnesses plenty of muscle. Photos showed Kelly in the sunshine and wearing spandex and high-waisted black shorts, plus a summery white t-shirt and a dark Adidas jacket wrapped around her waist. 

Keeping COVID-safe, Kelly wore a bright blue face mask, also sporting shades to shield her from beating rays as she carried her phone and a giant bag. Pops of color came from the mom of three's colorful Nike sneakers.

See The Photos Below

Kelly, who endured 180 days of quarantine-set home video filming on Live! With Kelly and Ryan last year, has been celebrating the end of the Zoom era, one that's seen her delivering bedroom squats and weight sessions, even joking that her bedroom had become her "gym."

"First time in person in 14 months!" she wrote to mark reuniting with Anna Kaiser. Ripa has since made headlines for some seriously-impressive bedroom splits - click here for the paparazzi photos, scroll for the splits.

Scroll For Her Bedroom Splits

Kelly Ripa working out indoors

Kelly's trainer has also been dishing on what she does with her famous client. "She’s stayed consistent, she’s been committed, it’s something that she does for her," Kaiser said. "You need to find something that you love to do, and that will help you show up...that thing that makes you feel really jazzed, and makes you feel great after, too."

Kelly, who called her abs training a "work in progress" earlier this month, has also been making pandemic food headlines, and with McDonald's. See it after the splits.

McRib Before Xmas

KellyRipa/Instagram

The holidays last year brought Kelly showing her 2.9 million Instagram followers a naughty home McRib delivery, one the star told her fans was a once-in-a-decade deal. Kelly's diet is largely health-focused, with a 2020 food diary seeing her reveal a love of avocado on toast as she logged her eats for Harper's Bazaar.

"The avocado toast kick of 2015 to 2017 was two years where avocado toast was pretty much the foundation of my diet," she wrote. "And I had it with just about every meal. Sometimes, I would fry an egg and add that on top.

