Monday's episode of General Hospital started and ended with an intense moment that quickly got viewers buzzing online. Someone took a spill down a stairwell, and fans had a tough time figuring out whether it was Brando Corbin or Peter August.

Regardless of which man it was who fell, it seems they'll likely both be fine. However, there are questions about how the fall happened and what will come next. General Hospital spoilers promise at least some answers will be revealed on Tuesday.