Mobster Cyrus Renault has made his latest move and General Hospital spoilers for Tuesday indicate that Brando Corbin will have tough decisions to make as a result. Apparently, Brando's initial approach might be a tough one to pull off though.

As General Hospital viewers saw on Monday, Cyrus pushed Peter August to help him deal with Gladys Corbin. Ultimately, Cyrus ended up with Gladys tied up with duct tape over her mouth and Brando in shock. There's more to come on Tuesday.