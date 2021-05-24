Kaley Cuoco Shows What Happens In Her Bed 'Every Night'

Kaley Cuoco has delivered a video revealing what happens in her bed "every night." The 35-year-old sitcom star, making headlines of late for a family trip to Kentucky complete with husband Karl Cook and sister Briana Cuoco, featured her 32-year-old sibling in a weekend Instagram post, one that delighted her followers and included a third party. In 2020, Kaley was in the news for acquiring her "foster fail" pooch Dumptruck Dumpy, and the popular chihuahua definitely made an appearance. Check it out below.