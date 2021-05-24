Larsa Pippen Highlights Her Pretty Little Thing In Sheer-Swirl Minidress

Trending Stories
Larsa Pippen is heading to lunch in a stunning sheer minidress while highlighting her Pretty Little Thing influencer status. The 46-year-old reality star and ex to NBA icon Scottie Pippen made 2020 headlines for inking a six-figure deal with the clothing brand, and it's been PLT all-around of late as Larsa continues looks for her 2 million Instagram followers. Posting over the weekend from a luxurious outdoor terrace, the blonde sent out major swirl energy in square-block high heels, and it's earning her cash. See how below.

'Heading To Lunch'

Larsa Pippen bralette selfie
LarsaPippen/Instagram

Scroll for the photo. Larsa's PLT gig made headlines the same month she was unfollowed by her Kardashian friends last summer. The former BFF to 40-year-old Kim Kardashian has been proving she can manage just fine without the E! stars, with her photo sending out major glam and a golden tan.

Posing amid white steps and sconce lighting, Larsa showed off a long-sleeved, clingy, and short mini in patterned deep reds, whites, and black, going sheer as she flashed a bra and pairing her dress with white sandals.

See The Photo Below!

The mom of four, who has been spending pandemic time with the kids she shares with former Chicago Bulls player Scottie, glanced sideways as she rocked her trademark anklet, writing: "Heading to lunch wyd today? @prettylittlething."

Fans, who have left over 10,000 likes, did seem to notice the caption - this, not always a guarantee as Larsa blows fans away with her ageless good looks. "Reading a book and drinking lemonade with a double," one user replied. See more photos after the snap.

Scroll For More Photos

Larsa Pippen poses in a dress
LarsaPippen/Instagram

Larsa continues to make headlines for seeing her name alongside that of SKIMS founder Kim Kardashian. Last year, Larsa revealed Kim's 43-year-old estranged husband Kanye West was persistently calling her at all hours of the morning, even stating that the rapper was trying to brainwash his wife and her sisters against her. 

Meanwhile, Kanye had made headlines for name-dropping Larsa in a suspect, think-face emoji tweet as he threatened to name "more." The Larsa Pippen Fitness founder then opened up on the drama - see it below.

Opens Up On Kardashians

Larsa Pippen and Kim K in street
Gettyimages | Wesley Hitt

Airing her views, Larsa revealed: "I just feel like Kanye was in a place where he, you know, he really didn't trust anyone with Kim. So, I feel like I was the person that was like, 'Oh, like, don't be so close to her because you're so close to her' that, you know, that kind of had something to do with it."

Larsa had, fairly regularly, featured alongside Kim on Keeping Up With The Kardashians. She's since been rumored to return on The Real Housewives of Miami.

