Larsa Pippen Highlights Her Pretty Little Thing In Sheer-Swirl Minidress

Larsa Pippen is heading to lunch in a stunning sheer minidress while highlighting her Pretty Little Thing influencer status. The 46-year-old reality star and ex to NBA icon Scottie Pippen made 2020 headlines for inking a six-figure deal with the clothing brand, and it's been PLT all-around of late as Larsa continues looks for her 2 million Instagram followers. Posting over the weekend from a luxurious outdoor terrace, the blonde sent out major swirl energy in square-block high heels, and it's earning her cash. See how below.