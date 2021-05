General Hospital spoilers suggest that viewers have some juicy moments to look forward to during the week of May 24. Maxie's due date is drawing near and Britt remains on the run with Jason. Peter and Cyrus will reconnect and there's drama coming at the Tan-O too.

The Twitter sneak peek for the week reveals that Cyrus will still want something from Peter. Cyrus will note that they both still have work to do, and Peter's facial expression signals he's not pleased by this.