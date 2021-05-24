Trump Admin. Official Says Donald 'Absolutely' Bears Responsibility For Capitol Attack

An ambassador who served in Donald Trump's administration is taking aim at the former president, saying that he "absolutely" bears some responsibility for the January 6 attack on the U.S. Capitol.

The blame placed at Trump's feet comes as Democrats in Congress are attempting to put together a commission that would study the attack in greater depth, investigating the failures that allowed large crowds to easily breach the building while Congress was in session and finalizing the results of the 2020 presidential election.