New Evidence May Support Theory That COVID-19 Leaked From Wuhan Lab

A new report may offer new evidence to support the idea that the novel coronavirus first leaked from a lab in Wuhan, China.

As the New York Post reported, several researchers at the lab fell ill around the same time that COVID-19 was first reported around the Chinese city. Though health experts largely believe that the virus was first transferred to humans through an animal, potentially at the city's wet market, there have been growing questions about whether a lab studying viruses could have played a role.