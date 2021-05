John Elway is not too pleased with the way the NFL applied COVID-19 restrictions last season, saying he believes there was a double standard that ended up hurting the Denver Broncos.

The Broncos were hit hard by an infection that took out the entire quarterback room ahead of a key contest. While other teams had games postponed or re-scheduled during outbreaks, the league forced the Broncos to play with essentially no quarterback. Now, months later, Elway is speaking out about the situation.