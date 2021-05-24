The New York Knicks are expected to be one of the most active teams in the 2021 offseason. With their impressive performance in the 2020-21 NBA season, most people believe that the Knicks would start making moves that would put them on the same conversation as other Eastern Conference powerhouse teams like the Brooklyn Nets, Milwaukee Bucks, and the Philadelphia 76ers next year.

The Knicks are in a strong position to acquire an All-Star caliber player this summer. Aside from having enough salary cap space for a max free agent, they also have a plethora of trade assets to engage in a blockbuster deal.