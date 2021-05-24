Trending Stories
NBA Rumors: Tensions Brewing Between Jimmy Butler, Heat

Jimmy Butler celebrates in an NBA game.
Gettyimages | Pool
Sports
Nathan Francis

The Miami Heat are trying to recreate their 2020 playoff magic, but they may need to overcome more than their Eastern Conference foes to do so. 

A new report indicates that there could be some tension behind the scenes after testy exchanges between star Jimmy Butler and the team's coaching staff. The incidents now have the potential to hover over a potential path back to the NBA Finals that starts with the favored Milwaukee Bucks, and brings back worries that Butler could be a locker-room distraction.

Tensions Growing

Jimmy Butler brings up the ball in an NBA game.
Gettyimages | Michael Reaves

As NBA insider Shams Charania wrote on Twitter, there have been some difficult exchanges between Butler and the team's coaching staff and his teammates.

"I'm told there has been very, very testy moments behind the scenes between Jimmy, that coaching staff, the roster at different points," he wrote.

Charania did not say exactly when it took place, but the incidents now have the potential to loom large over the team's attempt to get back to the NBA Finals after a strong run in last year's playoffs.

Past Issues Revived

Jimmy Butler reacts to a play in an NBA game.
Gettyimages | Douglas P. DeFelice

As NBC Sports Philadelphia noted, the new tensions with the Heat coaching staff and teammates revive past issues that Butler has had on other teams. As the report noted, Butler had a difficult time getting along with coaches on the Philadelphia 76ers.

"Butler is reportedly unhappy with his role in the Sixers' offense, according to ESPN. Butler has 'aggressively challenged; Brett Brown and his offensive system," the report noted at the time.

"The report mentions a 'disrespectful” film session in Portland and that Butler has spoken with both Brown and GM Elton Brand privately about the four-time All-Star’s fit."

Butler Struggles In Loss

Jimmy Butler drives the ball in an NBA game.
Gettyimages | Mike Ehrmann

Butler and his teammates struggled in the opening game of the playoffs, a 109-107 overtime loss to the Bucks. As the South Florida Sun-Sentinel noted, Butler was able to come close to a triple-double with 17 points, 10 rebounds, and eight assists, but it came on an inefficient game. He made just four of 22 shots from the field, missing some key shots down the stretch and failing to put away the favored Bucks.  That included making just two of his nine three-point shots.

Butler Vows To Bounce Back

Jimmy Butler in an NBA game.
Gettyimages | Pool

 

Despite the off-court distractions and the difficult performance in the opening playoff game, Butler has remained focused. After the loss to the Bucks, he said that he had no issues with his shot selection and vowed to keep shooting, knowing that the difficulties won't linger too long.

“Taking what they are giving,” he said. “I may shoot nine next game, as well. They’ll fall. I know that. Get in there, work on some touch. I’m cool.”

The Heat face the Bucks in Game 2 on Monday.

