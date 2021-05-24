NBA Rumors: Tensions Brewing Between Jimmy Butler, Heat

The Miami Heat are trying to recreate their 2020 playoff magic, but they may need to overcome more than their Eastern Conference foes to do so.

A new report indicates that there could be some tension behind the scenes after testy exchanges between star Jimmy Butler and the team's coaching staff. The incidents now have the potential to hover over a potential path back to the NBA Finals that starts with the favored Milwaukee Bucks, and brings back worries that Butler could be a locker-room distraction.