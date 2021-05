Scroll for the photos. The launch, in West Hollywood, brought out the A-Listers in swarms, with the bash including "Peaches" singer Justin Bieber and supermodel wife Hailey, pop icon Katy Perry, actress Kate Hudson, plus family members including 40-year-old Kim Kardashian and 36-year-old Khloe Kardashian.

Kylie updated with three photos today. All showed the Kylie Skin founder stunning her 234 million followers in a down-to-the-navel plunging jumpsuit with banded stomach details, gold hoop details, and a skin-tight finish that was strappy.