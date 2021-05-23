NFL Rumors: Tim Tebow Could End Up Playing Significant Role With Jaguars

Tim Tebow may end up playing a significant role for his former coach, a new report indicates.

The Jacksonville Jaguars recently signed Tebow to play what will be an entirely new role for him -- tight end. The signing reunites Tebow with his former college coach, Urban Meyer, and presents him the chance to prove himself at a new position after years out of the league. Though many have looked down on the signing as a publicity stunt, one report indicates that he could end up having a big impact in Jacksonville.