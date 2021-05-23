Trending Stories
NFL Rumors: Tim Tebow Could End Up Playing Significant Role With Jaguars

Tim Tebow throws a pass in an NFL game.
Gettyimages | Doug Pensinger
Sports
Nathan Francis

Tim Tebow may end up playing a significant role for his former coach, a new report indicates.

The Jacksonville Jaguars recently signed Tebow to play what will be an entirely new role for him -- tight end. The signing reunites Tebow with his former college coach, Urban Meyer, and presents him the chance to prove himself at a new position after years out of the league. Though many have looked down on the signing as a publicity stunt, one report indicates that he could end up having a big impact in Jacksonville.

Tebow's New Start

Tim Tebow walks off the field after an NFL game.
Gettyimages | Al Bello

For Tebow, the signing allows him to return to the NFL after several years of unsuccessfully trying to find a place. Tebow led the Denver Broncos to the playoffs in 2011, but lost the starting job and then failed to make an impact in stops with the New York Jets, Philadelphia Eagles, and New England Patriots.

At the time, there were reports that some teams were interested in converting Tebow to tight end, but the former Heisman Trophy winner reportedly only desired to play quarterback. That has now changed, with Tebow returning to the Jaguars as a pass-catcher.

Tebow's New Sport

Tim Tebow talks to reporters at a press conference.
Gettyimages | Rob Foldy

After finding his way out of the NFL, Tebow tried his hand at a new professional sport. He expressed a desire to play baseball, the sport he hadn't competed in since his senior year of high school, and was eventually signed by the New York Mets. Tebow worked his way through the franchise's farm system, finding some success at the lower levels and even making a Double-A All-Star team. But Tebow hung up the cleats before this season, returning to football.  

Big Role In Jacksonville

Tim Tebow takes a knee during an NFL game.
Gettyimages | Jim Rogash

As Jason La Canfora of CBS Sports noted, Tebow is more than just a publicity stunt in Jacksonville. 

"Unless he gets hurt, or decides to retire (again), Tebow Mania (or Tebow Fatigue) is on for the 2021 season," he wrote. "It's real, it's happening (again). And while it may be largely illegitimate, and while this latest attempt to indulge his football fantasies reeks of an obvious cash grab, don't be fooled. This isn't just about selling Tebow jerseys in the doldrums of May; it isn't just about keeping the Jaguars in the news and trying to increase their brand during a down time in the football cycle; this isn't just a short-term ploy."

Tebow And Meyer A Strong Combination

Gettyimages | Rich Polk

As La Canfora added, Meyer will likely be able to get a lot out of his former starting quarterback, and help him take a leadership role with a young team.

"Meyer is doing it because he believes in Timmy and he believes this helps him sell his message in the locker room," he wrote. "Tebow is back in the NFL because his coach believes in the leadership a guy nearly 10 years removed from playing in the NFL can somehow provide. It's bigger than football to Meyer."

But as Mike Florio of Pro Football Talk noted, Tebow may be more likely to end up on Jacksonville's practice squad than the active roster.

